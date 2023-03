¿Luis Díaz y Kylian Mbappé juntos en el Milan? Ojo a la reciente confesión del francés

📺 Jurgen Klopp on Luis Diaz:



"He's estimated to warm-up with the team next week, with a view to full training the week after. The two training sessions he had with us in Dubai - wow - it was like 'oh my god - how good is that?!' - when he is back, he will make a big impact." 🔴 pic.twitter.com/64gdRVs83B