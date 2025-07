Así fue el último adiós a Ozzy Osbourne en Birmingham; su esposa e hijos no contuvieron el llanto

The family of Ozzy Osbourne, son Jack Osbourne (L), widow Sharon Osbourne (C) and daughter Kelly Osbourne (R) arrive to lay flowers at the Black Sabbath Bridge bench on Broad Street during a funeral procession for Ozzy Osbourne, the late lead singer of Black Sabbath, in Birmingham, central England on July 30, 2025. Thousands are expected to line the streets in Ozzy Osbourne's UK hometown of Birmingham on Wednesday to honour the heavy metal hell-raiser Ozzy Osbourne as he is laid to rest. Osbourne, nicknamed the "Prince of Darkness" and who once bit a bat while on stage while performing with his Black Sabbath band, died on July 22 at the age of 76. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP) | Foto: AFP