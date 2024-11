Emotivo encuentro entre la mujer más alta y la más pequeña en Londres para conmemorar las diferencias

Sunrise at Tower Bridge on #GWRDay ☀️



Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday, who stands at 5 ft 7in (170cm), stands next to Rumeysa Gelgi (7 ft 0.71 in or 215.16cm) and Jyoti Amge (2 ft 3⁄4 in or 62.8 cm).



They are the tallest and shortest women in the world respectively. pic.twitter.com/ceQR0E7QEU