India ya piensa en grande y lanza su sonda de observación solar tras misión en la luna

People watch as the PSLV XL rocket carrying the Aditya-L1 spacecraft, the first space-based Indian observatory to study the Sun, is launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on September 02, 2023. The latest mission in India's ambitious space programme blasted off September 2, on a voyage to the centre of the solar system, a week after the country's successful unmanned Moon landing. Aditya-L1 is carrying scientific instruments to observe the Sun's outermost layers, launching shortly before midday to begin its four-month journey. (Photo by R. Satish BABU / AFP) | Foto: AFP