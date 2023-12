Protestas sindicales en Argentina contra el decreto desregulador de Milei

Members of labor unions protest against President Javier Milei�s emergency decree during a demonstration called by Argentina's Labor Union (CGT) outside of the Justice Palace in Buenos Aires on December 27, 2023. Argentina's libertarian President Javier Milei last week unleashed a mega-decree to change or scrap 366 economic rules in a country accustomed to heavy government intervention in the market. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) | Foto: AFP