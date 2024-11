MORE DETAIL: A powerful 6.8-magnitude earthquake struck southeast Cuba on Sunday, causing damage and landslides in nearby towns.#Sismo | #Terremoto | #earthquake



Key points:



- Epicenter: 25 miles south of Bartolomé Masó, Granma Province

- Depth: 9 miles below ocean floor

- No… pic.twitter.com/GcOSwOWAy2