Chilling bodycam video out of Tampa captured a deputy firing his weapon at a 46-year-old grandmother who's accused of shooting her daughter. Once deputies arrived at the scene, they found the grandmother, identified as Rosamond Brookins, barricaded in a back room after officials said she shot her daughter in the hand. More details: http://on.nbc6.com/H4tRBoz #tampa #florida #grandma #daughter