Terremoto en Rusia enciende alerta de tsunami en Estados Unidos: piden evacuar en las próximas horas

HNL Alert: 03:06 PM 07-29-2025 - HNL Alert: Tsunami Warning Updated - Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected. Go to https://t.co/YRpptHbSzb for wave arrival time. EVACUATE coastal areas in PRIMARY EVACUATION ZONE. Map at https://t.co/fl1PGwu7TZ. https://t.co/sQPRc8Yej7