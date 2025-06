Forensic experts work at the crime scene where Senator Miguel Uribe was shot and wounded in the Modelia neighborhood in Bogota on June 7, 2025. A Colombian right-wing opposition senator and candidate for next year's presidential election, Miguel Uribe, 39, was shot and wounded in Bogota on June 7, 2025, various media reported, while the government denounced an "attack." (Photo by RAUL ARBOLEDA / AFP) | Foto: AFP