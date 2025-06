El asombroso récord de velocidad humana que ningún avance ha podido romper y sigue imbatible desde 1969

Did you know? 🤔 The Parker Solar Probe moves at speeds up to 430,000 mph—fast enough to travel from New York to Tokyo in under a minute. 🚀 On Dec 24, the spacecraft will make its closest flyby of the Sun, taking its boldest plunge yet!



