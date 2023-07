Gigantes de la inteligencia artificial en EE. UU. acuerdan regularse; ¿de qué se trata?

President Joe Biden departs after speaking about artificial intelligence in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Friday, July 21, 2023, in Washington, as from left, Adam Selipsky, CEO of Amazon Web Services; Greg Brockman, President of OpenAI; Nick Clegg, President of Meta; Mustafa Suleyman, CEO of Inflection AI; and Dario Amodei, CEO of Anthropic watch. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) | Foto: AP