En video quedó el gesto despectivo de militar venezolano con María Corina Machado cuando llegó al centro de votación

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado (R) stretches her hand at a soldier as she arrives at a polling station in Caracas to vote during the presidential election on July 28, 2024. Venezuelans vote Sunday between continuity in President Nicolas Maduro or change in rival Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia amid high tension following the incumbent's threat of a "bloodbath" if he loses. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP) | Foto: AFP