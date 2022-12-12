Crear cuenta
Lunes, 12 diciembre 2022
ISSN 2745-2794
Cultura
Golden Globe
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association) - Foto: Getty Images for Hollywood Forei

cine

Lista completa de nominados a los Golden Globes 2023

Será la edición número 80 de los reconocidos galardones.

12/12/2022

Una vez más el universo de la pantalla grande y chica se reunirá para celebrar la entrega de los Golden Globes, también conocidos como Premios Globos de Oro, el próximo año 2023.

Mediante redes sociales, la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood (Hfpa, por sus siglas en inglés) hizo el anuncio oficial del evento que premia a los mejores artistas (actores y actrices) de la interpretación de papeles en películas y series, de la que será la 80° edición de los reconocidos galardones.

El lugar de la entrega será en el tradicional hotel Beverly Hilton en Beverly Hills, California, Estados Unidos. Además, el encuentro será en pocas semanas, puntualmente el próximo martes 10 de enero de 2023 a las 8:00 p. m.

El actor fue protagonista de la primera imagen de la secuela.
Está de vuelta: primera foto oficial de Joaquin Phoenix en el ‘Joker 2′

Algo que aclararon los encargados de cubrir la industria del cine es que el evento será transmitido en vivo a través de la cadena televisiva de NBC, al igual que en su plataforma ‘steaming’. Dicho anuncio generó varias disputa, pues el año pasado este medio se negó a participar en el cubrimiento de los reconocidos Globos de Oros, argumentado falta de diversidad entre los artistas nominados.

No obstante, NBC volvió y así se dio a conocer en redes sociales con una fotografía del comediante Jerrod Carmichael, quien será el host de la gala:

Lista de los nominados para los Golden Globes 2023

A continuación, la lista con su respectiva categoría de las producciones audiovisuales del cine y la televisión, al igual que las actrices y actores nominados para la entrega número 80 de los Premios Globos de Oro.

‘Avatar: el camino del agua’: todo sobre el regreso de James Cameron, el rey de la secuela, a Pandora

Mejor película de drama

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans
  • Tár
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor actriz de película de drama

  • Cate Blanchett - Tár
  • Olivia Colman - Empire of Light
  • Viola Davis - The Woman King
  • Ana de Armas - Blonde
  • Michelle Williams - The Fabelmans

Mejor actor de película de drama

  • Austin Butler - Elvis
  • Brendan Fraser - The Whale
  • Hugh Jackman - The Son
  • Bill Nighy - Living
  • Jeremy Pop - The Inspection

Mejor película musical o comedia

  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Triangle of Sadness

Mejor actriz de película musical o de comedia

  • Lesley Manville - Mrs. Harris Goes to París
  • Margot Robbie - Babylon
  • Anya Taylor-Joy - The Menu
  • Emma Thompson - Good Luck to You, Leo Grande
  • Michelle Yeoh - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor actor de película musical o de comedia

  • Diego Calva - Babylon
  • Daniel Craig - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Adam Driver - White Noise
  • Colin Farrell - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ralph Fiennes - The Menu

Mejor película animada

  • Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Inu-Oh
  • Marcel the Shell With Shoes On
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
  • Turning Red

Mejor película en habla no inglesa

  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • Close (Belgium)
  • Decision to Leave (South Korea)
  • RRR (India)

Mejor actriz secundaria en película

  • Angela Bassett - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Kerry Condon - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Dolly De Leon - Triangle of Sadness
  • Carey Mulligan - She Said

Mejor actor secundario en película

  • Brendan Gleeson - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Barry Keoghan - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brad Pitt - Babylon
  • Ke Huy Quan - Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Eddie Redmayne - The Good Nurse

Mejor director de película

  • James Cameron - Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Baz Luhrmann - Elvis
  • Martin McDonagh - The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Steven Spielberg - The Fabelmans

Mejor guion

  • Todd Field - Tár
  • Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert - Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Martin McDonagh -The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Sarah Polley - Women Talking
  • Steven Spielberg, Tony Kushner - The Fabelmans

Mejor guion original

  • Carter Burwell, The Banshees of InisherinAlexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio
  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking
  • Justin Hurwitz, Babylon
  • John Williams, The Fabelmans

Mejor canción original

  • “Carolina” - Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)
  • “Ciao Papa” - Guillermo del Toro & Roeban Katz (Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio)
  • “Hold My Hand” - Lady Gaga and Bloodpop (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • “Lift Me Up” - Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
  • “Naatu Naatu” - Kala Bhairava, M. M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj (RRR)

Mejor actor en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Taron Egerton - Black Bird
  • Colin Firth - The Staircase
  • Andrew Garfield - Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Evan Peters - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Sebastian Stan - Pam and Tommy

Mejor actor secundario en miniserie o película para televisión

  • F. Murray Abraham - The White Lotus
  • Domhnall Gleeson - The Patient
  • Paul Walter Hauser - Black Bird
  • Richard Jenkins - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Seth Rogen - Pam and Tommy

Mejor actor en serie musical o comedia

  • Donald Glover - Atlanta
  • Bill Hader - Barry
  • Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
  • Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
  • Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Mejor comedia de televisión

  • Abbott Elementary
  • The Bear
  • Hacks
  • Only Murders in the Building
  • Wednesday

Mejor actriz en miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jessica Chastain - George and Tammy
  • Julia Garner - Inventing Anna
  • Lily James - Pam and Tommy
  • Julia Roberts - Gaslit
  • Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout

Mejor actriz secundaria en una miniserie o película para televisión

  • Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
  • Claire Danes - Fleishman Is in Trouble
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones - Under the Banner of Heaven
  • Niecy Nash-Betts, - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Aubrey Plaza - The White Lotus

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de televisión

  • Elizabeth Debicki - The Crown
  • Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
  • Julia Garner - Ozark
  • Janelle James - Abbott Elementary
  • Sheryl Lee Ralph- Abbott Elementary

Mejor miniserie o película para televisión

  • Black Bird
  • Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
  • Pam and Tommy
  • The Dropout
  • The White Lotus: Sicily

Mejor serie de drama

  • Better Call Saul
  • The Crown
  • House of the Dragon
  • Ozark
  • Severance

Mejor actor en serie de drama

  • Jeff Bridges - The Old Man
  • Kevin Costner - Yellowstone
  • Diego Luna - Andor
  • Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
  • Adam Scott - Severance

Mejor actriz en serie de drama

  • Emma D’arcy - House of the dragon
  • Laura Linney - Ozark
  • Imelda Stauton - The Crown
  • Hilary Swank - Alaska Daily
  • Zendaya - Euphoria

