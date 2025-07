🚨💣 BREAKING: Hugo Ekitike to Liverpool, here we go!



Deal in place for fee over €90m for the French striker to join from Eintracht Frankfurt, potentially reaching €95m.



Six year deal for Ekitike, valid until June 2031; he only wanted Liverpool move.



New striker for Slot 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/iRbjZGz4Ob