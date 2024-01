Hombre podría ir a la cárcel por pasear un cachorro de león en un carro

Viral video of the day:



A person - probably from Bangladesh - chauffeurs a four-month-old lion through the middle of Pattaya in a rented Bentley convertible.



How sick is this?

Keeping a lion as a pet is cruel!



Vid. cr.: Pierre-Alexandre / T-Tok

