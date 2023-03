Video | Una avioneta aterrizó de emergencia en una avenida en Florida, Estados Unidos

A pilot in a #singleengine #piper makes a safe landing on US 27 in Miramar following an engine problem. FAA: piston rod “let loose” ripping a hole in the engine. Two pilots were on board, no one was hurt. They add it is a rental out of North Perry Airport. https://t.co/tSF6RKg1iZ pic.twitter.com/vHSsRCxezv