Procuraduría lanza SOS por el departamento del Cauca. Son más de 120 afectaciones criminales en este año

Members of the Carlos Patino front of the dissident FARC guerrilla patrol in Micay Canyon, a mountainous area and EMC stronghold in Cauca Department, southwestern Colombia, on March 24, 2024. Bright green coca plantations blanket the mountainsides of the narrow Micay Canyon, the heartland of Colombia's holdout guerrillas, who rule their fiefdom like a mini-state. Along dirt roads, in makeshift laboratories, farmers openly mix coca leaf with gasoline to extract a paste used to make the pure cocaine that is one of Colombia's top exports. Micay Canyon is a major source of tension in negotiations between the government and the Central General Staff (EMC) rebels who broke away from the FARC when it signed a 2016 peace deal. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP) | Foto: AFP