“Se lo pido a mis hermanos del monte, dejemos las armas”, el mensaje de Mane Díaz a los secuestradores del ELN

The family of Luis Manuel Díaz waits at their home to reunite with him in Barrancas, Colombia, after getting the news that he was released by his kidnappers, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Díaz, the father of Liverpool striker Luis Díaz, whose image stands by the door, was kidnapped on Oct. 28 by the guerrilla group National Liberation Army, or ELN. (AP Photo/Ivan Valencia) | Foto: AP