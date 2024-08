Sin haber empezado el diálogo, proceso con la Segunda Marquetalia entró en crisis por una insólita exigencia del grupo criminal

Segunda Marquetalia FARC dissident group leader, Ivan Marquez (R), and the leader of the group's delegation Walter Mendoza, attend the inauguration of peace talks with Colombian government in Caracas June 23, 2024. The Colombian government began peace negotiations with Segunda Marquetalia, a rebel group that broke away from a historic 2016 ceasefire deal with FARC guerillas, according to host country Venezuela. (Photo by Federico PARRA / AFP) | Foto: AFP