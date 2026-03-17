Tecnología

Ya está disponible Starlink en celulares: listado completo de los modelos con conexión a internet satelital

La conexión a internet desde el espacio ya llega a los celulares, ampliando la cobertura en zonas donde la señal tradicional no existe.

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Redacción Tecnología
17 de marzo de 2026, 8:38 p. m.
El acceso a internet en lugares remotos deja de ser un problema gracias a la integración de tecnología satelital en smartphones.
El acceso a internet en lugares remotos deja de ser un problema gracias a la integración de tecnología satelital en smartphones. Foto: CFOTO via AFP

La posibilidad de tener señal en lugares donde antes era impensable ya es una realidad. Gracias a la red de Starlink, varios teléfonos móviles ahora pueden conectarse directamente a satélites sin necesidad de equipos adicionales. Esto abre la puerta a comunicación en zonas rurales, carreteras apartadas o regiones sin cobertura tradicional.

La tecnología, impulsada por SpaceX, empieza a integrarse en celulares de marcas como Apple, Samsung, Motorola y Google, facilitando el acceso a internet en escenarios donde la señal celular no llega.

Qué celulares ya pueden conectarse a Starlink

El listado de equipos compatibles es amplio y abarca tanto dispositivos de gama alta como modelos más accesibles.

Starlink se destaca por brindar acceso rápido y confiable incluso en áreas remotas.
La lista de celulares habilitados incluye tanto equipos premium como opciones más económicas. Foto: Getty Images

iPhone compatibles

  • iPhone 13
  • iPhone 13 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max
  • iPhone 13 mini
  • iPhone 14
  • iPhone 14 Plus
  • iPhone 14 Pro
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • iPhone 15
  • iPhone 15 Plus
  • iPhone 15 Pro
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • iPhone 16
  • iPhone 16 Plus
  • iPhone 16 Pro
  • iPhone 16 Pro Max
  • iPhone 16e
  • iPhone 17
  • iPhone 17 Pro
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max
  • iPhone Air

Google Pixel compatibles

  • Google Pixel 9
  • Google Pixel 9a
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold
  • Google Pixel 10
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro
  • Google Pixel 10 Pro XL
  • Google Pixel 10 Fold

Motorola compatibles

  • moto g 5G 2026
  • moto g play 2026
  • moto edge 2025
  • moto g 5G 2025
  • moto g 2024
  • moto g power 5G 2025
  • moto razr 2024
  • moto razr+ 2024
  • moto razr 2025
  • moto razr+ 2025
  • moto razr ultra 2025
  • moto edge 2024
  • moto edge 2022
  • moto g stylus 2024

Samsung Galaxy compatibles

Serie A

  • Galaxy A14
  • Galaxy A15 5G
  • Galaxy A16 5G SE
  • Galaxy A16 5G
  • Galaxy A17 5G
  • Galaxy A17 5G SE
  • Galaxy A25 SE
  • Galaxy A26 SE
  • Galaxy A35
  • Galaxy A36 SE
  • Galaxy A36 5G
  • Galaxy A53
  • Galaxy A54
  • Galaxy A56 5G SE

Serie S

  • Galaxy S21
  • Galaxy S21+
  • Galaxy S21 Ultra
  • Galaxy S21 FE
  • Galaxy S22
  • Galaxy S22+
  • Galaxy S22 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23
  • Galaxy S23+
  • Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • Galaxy S23 FE
  • Galaxy S24
  • Galaxy S24+
  • Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Galaxy S24 FE
  • Galaxy S25
  • Galaxy S25+
  • Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Galaxy S25 Edge
  • Galaxy S25 FE

Serie Z (plegables)

  • Galaxy Z Flip3
  • Galaxy Z Flip4
  • Galaxy Z Flip5
  • Galaxy Z Flip6
  • Galaxy Z Flip7
  • Galaxy Z Fold3
  • Galaxy Z Fold4
  • Galaxy Z Fold5
  • Galaxy Z Fold6
  • Galaxy Z Fold7

Otros modelos

  • Galaxy XCover6 Pro
  • Galaxy XCover7 Pro

Otros celulares compatibles

  • T-Mobile REVVL 7
  • REVVL 7 Pro (T-Mobile)
  • T-Mobile REVVL 8
  • REVVL 8 Pro (T-Mobile)

Dónde funciona y qué se necesita para activarlo

Por ahora, el servicio de conexión satelital en celulares se encuentra habilitado en regiones específicas, principalmente en Estados Unidos continental, además de Puerto Rico y algunas zonas del sur de Alaska.

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Internet satelital de alta velocidad y sin cortes: todo lo que puede hacer con Starlink, incluso desde los lugares más remotos

Los usuarios pueden hacer una variedad de cosas con el internet satelital de Starlink.
Actualmente opera en partes de Norteamérica, aunque su acceso no solo depende del celular, sino de factores técnicos y comerciales. Foto: Montaje de SEMANA con inteligencia artificial con fotos de Getty Images

No obstante, el acceso a esta tecnología no depende únicamente del celular. Según información del portal ADSLZone, también influyen factores como el sistema operativo del dispositivo, el tipo de chip que integra y, sobre todo, los acuerdos entre Starlink y las compañías de telecomunicaciones.