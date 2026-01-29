El rockero Bruce Springsteen lanzó este miércoles “Streets of Minneapolis”, una canción de protesta en la cual critica la campaña antiinmigración de Donald Trump y las acciones de los agentes federales que recientemente dejaron dos muertos en Estados Unidos.

Springsteen, de 76 años, es conocido por su filiación demócrata y ha criticado abiertamente la administración del presidente Trump.

“Escribí esta canción el sábado, la grabé ayer y la presento hoy a ustedes en respuesta al terror de Estado que se está ejerciendo sobre la ciudad de Mineápolis”, dijo The Boss en sus redes sociales.

El músico, cuya discografía gira fuertemente en torno a los desafíos de la clase media estadounidense y temas sociales, dedicó la canción de poco más de cuatro minutos a Alex Pretti y Renee Good, muertos a tiros a manos de agentes federales durante operaciones migratorias en Mineápolis este mes.

“Los matones federales de Trump le dieron una paliza/En la cara y en el pecho/Luego oímos los disparos/Y Alex Pretti yacía en la nieve, muerto”, reza parte de la canción disponible en las plataformas de streaming.

“Oh nuestra Mineápolis, oigo tu voz/Llorando a través de la niebla sangrienta/Recordaremos los nombres de aquellos que murieron/En las calles de Mineápolis”, canta el estribillo del sombrío sencillo que hace un guiño a su oscarizada “Streets of Philadelphia”.

Anteriormente, Springsteen ha expresado apoyo público a los expresidentes Barack Obama y Joe Biden, así como a la excandidata Kamala Harris.

En el pasado ha afirmado que Trump estaba “revirtiendo la histórica legislación sobre derechos civiles que condujo a una sociedad más justa y plural”. En respuesta, Trump lo llamó “un imbécil desagradable”.

Letras entera de “Streets of Minneapolis”

Through the winter’s ice and cold

Down Nicollet Avenue

A city aflame fought fire and ice

‘Neath an occupier’s boots

King Trump’s private army from the DHS

Guns belted to their coats

Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law

Or so their story goes

Against smoke and rubber bullets

By the dawn’s early light

Citizens stood for justice

Their voices ringing through the night

And there were bloody footprints

Where mercy should have stood

And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets

Alex Pretti and Renee Good

Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Trump’s federal thugs beat up on

His face and his chest

Then we heard the gunshots

And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead

Their claim was self defense, sir

Just don’t believe your eyes

It’s our blood and bones

And these whistles and phones

Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies

Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Crying through the bloody mist

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

Now they say they’re here to uphold the law

But they trample on our rights

If your skin is black or brown my friend

You can be questioned or deported on sight

In chants of ICE out now

Our city’s heart and soul persists

Through broken glass and bloody tears

On the streets of Minneapolis

Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice

Singing through the bloody mist

Here in our home they killed and roamed

In the winter of ’26

We’ll take our stand for this land

And the stranger in our midst

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

We’ll remember the names of those who died

On the streets of Minneapolis

*Con información de AFP.