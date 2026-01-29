El rockero Bruce Springsteen lanzó este miércoles “Streets of Minneapolis”, una canción de protesta en la cual critica la campaña antiinmigración de Donald Trump y las acciones de los agentes federales que recientemente dejaron dos muertos en Estados Unidos.
Springsteen, de 76 años, es conocido por su filiación demócrata y ha criticado abiertamente la administración del presidente Trump.
“Escribí esta canción el sábado, la grabé ayer y la presento hoy a ustedes en respuesta al terror de Estado que se está ejerciendo sobre la ciudad de Mineápolis”, dijo The Boss en sus redes sociales.
El músico, cuya discografía gira fuertemente en torno a los desafíos de la clase media estadounidense y temas sociales, dedicó la canción de poco más de cuatro minutos a Alex Pretti y Renee Good, muertos a tiros a manos de agentes federales durante operaciones migratorias en Mineápolis este mes.
“Los matones federales de Trump le dieron una paliza/En la cara y en el pecho/Luego oímos los disparos/Y Alex Pretti yacía en la nieve, muerto”, reza parte de la canción disponible en las plataformas de streaming.
“Oh nuestra Mineápolis, oigo tu voz/Llorando a través de la niebla sangrienta/Recordaremos los nombres de aquellos que murieron/En las calles de Mineápolis”, canta el estribillo del sombrío sencillo que hace un guiño a su oscarizada “Streets of Philadelphia”.
Anteriormente, Springsteen ha expresado apoyo público a los expresidentes Barack Obama y Joe Biden, así como a la excandidata Kamala Harris.
En el pasado ha afirmado que Trump estaba “revirtiendo la histórica legislación sobre derechos civiles que condujo a una sociedad más justa y plural”. En respuesta, Trump lo llamó “un imbécil desagradable”.
Letras entera de “Streets of Minneapolis”
Through the winter’s ice and cold
Down Nicollet Avenue
A city aflame fought fire and ice
‘Neath an occupier’s boots
King Trump’s private army from the DHS
Guns belted to their coats
Came to Minneapolis to enforce the law
Or so their story goes
Against smoke and rubber bullets
By the dawn’s early light
Citizens stood for justice
Their voices ringing through the night
And there were bloody footprints
Where mercy should have stood
And two dead left to die on snow-filled streets
Alex Pretti and Renee Good
Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Singing through the bloody mist
We’ll take our stand for this land
And the stranger in our midst
Here in our home they killed and roamed
In the winter of ’26
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
Trump’s federal thugs beat up on
His face and his chest
Then we heard the gunshots
And Alex Pretti lay in the snow, dead
Their claim was self defense, sir
Just don’t believe your eyes
It’s our blood and bones
And these whistles and phones
Against Miller and Noem’s dirty lies
Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Crying through the bloody mist
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
Now they say they’re here to uphold the law
But they trample on our rights
If your skin is black or brown my friend
You can be questioned or deported on sight
In chants of ICE out now
Our city’s heart and soul persists
Through broken glass and bloody tears
On the streets of Minneapolis
Oh our Minneapolis, I hear your voice
Singing through the bloody mist
Here in our home they killed and roamed
In the winter of ’26
We’ll take our stand for this land
And the stranger in our midst
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
We’ll remember the names of those who died
On the streets of Minneapolis
*Con información de AFP.