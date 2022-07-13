Premios Emmy 2022: estas fueron las series de Marvel nominadas

Este martes, la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos dio a conocer los nominados en las diferentes categorías para la próxima edición de los premios Emmy.
La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de septiembre en los Ángeles, California, y tiene como fin reconocer las mejores series y películas que se produjeron entre el 1.º de junio de 2021 y el 31 de mayo de 2022.
La serie dramática de HBO Succession recibió 25 nominaciones a los Emmy, y la surcoreana El juego del calamar hizo historia al convertirse en la primera producción de habla no inglesa reconocida en los llamados Óscar de la televisión.
Por el lado de Ted Lasso, de Apple TV, su predominancia se da tras obtener 20 nominaciones en la que figura como mejor serie de comedia. El protagonista Jason Sudeikis fue nominado en la categoría de mejor actor principal. Asimismo, White Lotus, miniserie de HBO, también obtuvo un total de 20 nominaciones
Sin embargo, Marvel Studios no se quedó atrás, y fue nominado en diferentes categorías. En total fueron 19 nominaciones, divididas entre Moon Knight, que obtuvo ocho; Loki, con seis; What If, con tres, y Hawkeye, dos.
Asimismo, el actor fallecido Chadwick Boseman, quien prestó su voz, para el personaje Star Lord T’Challa, recibió una nominación póstuma.
Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Emmy
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Better Call Saul
- El juego del calamar
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Separación
- Stranger Things
- Succession
- Yellowjackets
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Barry
- Colegio Abbott
- Curb Your Enthuasiasm (Larry David)
- Hacks
- La fabulosa Sra. Maisel
- Lo que hacemos en las sombras
- Solo asesinatos en el edificio
- Ted Lasso
MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLÓGICA
- Dopesick: Historia de una adicción
- Pam & Tommy
- ¿Quién es Anna?
- The Dropout: Auge y caída de Elizabeth Holmes
- The White Lotus
MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN
- Chip y Chop: Los guardianes rescatadores
- El superviviente
- Ray Donovan, la película
- Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Brian Cox - Succession
- Lee Jung-jae - El juego del calamar
- Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
- Adam Scott - Separación
- Jeremy Strong - Succession
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Jodie Comer - Killing Eve
- Laura Linney - Ozark
- Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets
- Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
- Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show
- Zendaya - Euphoria
MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Donald Glover - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Nicholas Hoult - The Great
- Steve Martin - Solo asesinatos en el edificio
- Martin Short - Solo asesinatos en el edificio
- Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Rachel Brosnahan - La fabulosa Sra. Maisel
- Quinta Branson - Colegio Abbott
- Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning - The Great
- Issa Rae - Insecurity
- Jean Smart - Hacks
MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Colin Firth - The Staircase
- Andrew Garfield - Por mandato del cielo
- Oscar Isaac - Secretos de un matrimonio
- Michael Keaton - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción
- Himesh Patel - Estación Once
- Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Toni Colette - The Staircase
- Julia Garner - ¿Quién es Anna?
- Lily James - Pam & Tommy
- Sarah Paulson - American Crime Story: El caso Lewinsky
- Margaret Qualley - La asistenta
- Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout: Auge y caída de Elizabeth Holmes
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Nicholas Braun - Succession
- Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
- Kieran Culkin - Succession
- Park Hae-soo - El juego del calamar
- Matthew Macfadyen - Succession
- John Turturro - Separación
- Christopher Walken - Separación
- Oh Yeong-su - El juego del calamar
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Patricia Arquette - Separación
- Julia Garner - Ozark
- Jung Ho-yeon - El juego del calamar
- Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets
- Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
- J. Smith-Cameron - Succession
- Sarah Snook - Succession
- Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Anthony Carrigan - Barry
- Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
- Toheeb Smith - Ted Lasso
- Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso
- Tony Shalhoub - La fabulosa Sra. Maisel
- Tyler James Williams - Colegio Abbott
- Henry Winkler - Barry
- Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Alex Borstein - La fabulosa Sra. Maisel
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Janelle James - Colegio Abbott
- Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
- Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso
- Sheryl Lee Ralph - Colegio Abbott
- Juno Temple - Ted Lasso
- Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV
- Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus
- Jake Lacy - The White Lotus
- Will Pouter - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción
- Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy
- Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción
- Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesik: Historia de una adicción
- Steven Zahn - The White Lotus
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV
- Connie Britton - The White Lotus
- Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
- Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus
- Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción
- Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus
- Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus
- Mare Winningham - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Adrien Brody - Succession
- James Cromwell - Succession
- Colman Domingo - Euphoria
- Arian Moayed - Succession
- Tom Pelphrey - Ozark
- Alexander Skarsgard - Succession
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Hope Davis - Succession
- Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show
- Martha Kelly - Euphoria
- Sanaa Lathan - Succession
- Harriet Walter - Succession
- Lee You-mi - El juego del calamar
MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night Live
- Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm (Larry David)
- James Lance - Ted Lasso
- Nathan Lane - Solo asesinatos en el edificio
- Christopher McDonald - Hacks
- Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Jane Adams - Hacks
- Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks
- Jane Lynch - Solo asesinatos en el edificio
- Laurie Metcalf - Hacks
- Kaitlin Olson - Hacks
- Harriet Walker - Ted Lasso
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Jason Bateman - Ozark
- Ben Stiller - Separación
- Hwang Dong-hyuk - El juego del calamar
- Mark Mylod - Succession
- Cathy Yan - Succession
- Lorene Scafaria - Succession
- Karyn Kusama - Yellowjackets
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Hiro Murai - Atlanta
- Bill Hader - Barry
- Lucia Aniello - Hacks
- Cherien Dabis - Solo asesinatos en el edificio
- Jamie Babbit - Solo asesinatos en el edificio
- MJ Delaney - Ted Lasso
- Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Danny Strong - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción
- John Wells - La asistenta
- Hiro Murai - Estación Once
- Michael Showalter - The Dropout
- Francesca Gregorini - The Dropout
- Mike White - The White Lotus
MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA
- Thomas Schnauz - Better Call Saul
- Hwang Dong-hyuk - El juego del calamar
- Chris Mundy - Ozark
- Dan Erickson - Separación
- Jesse Armstrong - Succession
- Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson - Yellowjackets
- Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson - Yellowjackets
MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DE COMEDIA
- Quinta Brunson - Colegio Abbott
- Duffy Boudreau - Barry
- Alec Berg y Bill Hader - Barry
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky - Hacks
- John Hoffman y Steve Martin - Solo asesinatos en el edificio
- Jane Becker - Ted Lasso
- Sarah Naftalis - Lo que hacemos en las sombras
- Stefani Robinson - Lo que hacemos en las sombras
MEJOR GUION DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE
- Danny Strong - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción
- Sarah Burgess - American Crime Story: El caso Lewinsky
- Molly Smith Metzler - La asistenta
- Patrick Somerville - Estación Once
- Elizabeth Meriwether - The Dropout
- Mike White - The White Lotus
*Con información de la AFP y Europa Press.