Premios Emmy 2022: estas fueron las series de Marvel nominadas

Este martes, la Academia de Televisión de Estados Unidos dio a conocer los nominados en las diferentes categorías para la próxima edición de los premios Emmy.

La ceremonia se llevará a cabo el próximo 12 de septiembre en los Ángeles, California, y tiene como fin reconocer las mejores series y películas que se produjeron entre el 1.º de junio de 2021 y el 31 de mayo de 2022.

La serie dramática de HBO Succession recibió 25 nominaciones a los Emmy, y la surcoreana El juego del calamar hizo historia al convertirse en la primera producción de habla no inglesa reconocida en los llamados Óscar de la televisión.

Por el lado de Ted Lasso, de Apple TV, su predominancia se da tras obtener 20 nominaciones en la que figura como mejor serie de comedia. El protagonista Jason Sudeikis fue nominado en la categoría de mejor actor principal. Asimismo, White Lotus, miniserie de HBO, también obtuvo un total de 20 nominaciones

Sin embargo, Marvel Studios no se quedó atrás, y fue nominado en diferentes categorías. En total fueron 19 nominaciones, divididas entre Moon Knight, que obtuvo ocho; Loki, con seis; What If, con tres, y Hawkeye, dos.

Asimismo, el actor fallecido Chadwick Boseman, quien prestó su voz, para el personaje Star Lord T’Challa, recibió una nominación póstuma.

Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Emmy

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Better Call Saul

El juego del calamar

Euphoria

Ozark

Separación

Stranger Things

Succession

Yellowjackets

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Barry

Colegio Abbott

Curb Your Enthuasiasm (Larry David)

Hacks

La fabulosa Sra. Maisel

Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Ted Lasso

MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE ANTOLÓGICA

Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

Pam & Tommy

¿Quién es Anna?

The Dropout: Auge y caída de Elizabeth Holmes

The White Lotus

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Chip y Chop: Los guardianes rescatadores

El superviviente

Ray Donovan, la película

Reno 911!: The Hunt for QAnon

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Brian Cox - Succession

Lee Jung-jae - El juego del calamar

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Adam Scott - Separación

Jeremy Strong - Succession

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jodie Comer - Killing Eve

Laura Linney - Ozark

Melanie Lynskey - Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon - The Morning Show

Zendaya - Euphoria

MEJOR ACTOR DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Steve Martin - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Martin Short - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

Rachel Brosnahan - La fabulosa Sra. Maisel

Quinta Branson - Colegio Abbott

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning - The Great

Issa Rae - Insecurity

Jean Smart - Hacks

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Colin Firth - The Staircase

Andrew Garfield - Por mandato del cielo

Oscar Isaac - Secretos de un matrimonio

Michael Keaton - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

Himesh Patel - Estación Once

Sebastian Stan - Pam & Tommy

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Toni Colette - The Staircase

Julia Garner - ¿Quién es Anna?

Lily James - Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson - American Crime Story: El caso Lewinsky

Margaret Qualley - La asistenta

Amanda Seyfried - The Dropout: Auge y caída de Elizabeth Holmes

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Nicholas Braun - Succession

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin - Succession

Park Hae-soo - El juego del calamar

Matthew Macfadyen - Succession

John Turturro - Separación

Christopher Walken - Separación

Oh Yeong-su - El juego del calamar

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Patricia Arquette - Separación

Julia Garner - Ozark

Jung Ho-yeon - El juego del calamar

Christina Ricci - Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron - Succession

Sarah Snook - Succession

Sydney Sweeney - Euphoria

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Anthony Carrigan - Barry

Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso

Toheeb Smith - Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed - Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub - La fabulosa Sra. Maisel

Tyler James Williams - Colegio Abbott

Henry Winkler - Barry

Bowen Yang - Saturday Night Live

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Alex Borstein - La fabulosa Sra. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Janelle James - Colegio Abbott

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles - Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph - Colegio Abbott

Juno Temple - Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Murray Bartlett - The White Lotus

Jake Lacy - The White Lotus

Will Pouter - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

Seth Rogen - Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

Michael Stuhlbarg - Dopesik: Historia de una adicción

Steven Zahn - The White Lotus

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN MINISERIE O PELÍCULA PARA TV

Connie Britton - The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus

Alexandra Daddario - The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

Natasha Rothwell - The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney - The White Lotus

Mare Winningham - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Adrien Brody - Succession

James Cromwell - Succession

Colman Domingo - Euphoria

Arian Moayed - Succession

Tom Pelphrey - Ozark

Alexander Skarsgard - Succession

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Hope Davis - Succession

Marcia Gay Harden - The Morning Show

Martha Kelly - Euphoria

Sanaa Lathan - Succession

Harriet Walter - Succession

Lee You-mi - El juego del calamar

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Jerrod Carmichael - Saturday Night Live

Bill Hader - Curb Your Enthusiasm (Larry David)

James Lance - Ted Lasso

Nathan Lane - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Christopher McDonald - Hacks

Sam Richardson - Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN SERIE DE COMEDIA

Jane Adams - Hacks

Harriet Sansom Harris - Hacks

Jane Lynch - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Laurie Metcalf - Hacks

Kaitlin Olson - Hacks

Harriet Walker - Ted Lasso

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Ben Stiller - Separación

Hwang Dong-hyuk - El juego del calamar

Mark Mylod - Succession

Cathy Yan - Succession

Lorene Scafaria - Succession

Karyn Kusama - Yellowjackets

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

Hiro Murai - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Lucia Aniello - Hacks

Cherien Dabis - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Jamie Babbit - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

MJ Delaney - Ted Lasso

Mary Lou Belli - The Ms. Pat Show

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Danny Strong - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

John Wells - La asistenta

Hiro Murai - Estación Once

Michael Showalter - The Dropout

Francesca Gregorini - The Dropout

Mike White - The White Lotus

MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Thomas Schnauz - Better Call Saul

Hwang Dong-hyuk - El juego del calamar

Chris Mundy - Ozark

Dan Erickson - Separación

Jesse Armstrong - Succession

Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson - Yellowjackets

Ashley Lyle y Bart Nickerson - Yellowjackets

MEJOR GUION DE SERIE DE COMEDIA

Quinta Brunson - Colegio Abbott

Duffy Boudreau - Barry

Alec Berg y Bill Hader - Barry

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs y Jen Statsky - Hacks

John Hoffman y Steve Martin - Solo asesinatos en el edificio

Jane Becker - Ted Lasso

Sarah Naftalis - Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Stefani Robinson - Lo que hacemos en las sombras

MEJOR GUION DE MINISERIE O TV MOVIE

Danny Strong - Dopesick: Historia de una adicción

Sarah Burgess - American Crime Story: El caso Lewinsky

Molly Smith Metzler - La asistenta

Patrick Somerville - Estación Once

Elizabeth Meriwether - The Dropout

Mike White - The White Lotus

*Con información de la AFP y Europa Press.