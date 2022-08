Vídeo | “¡Qué hice para merecer esto!”: tiktoker tras fallido corte de cabello

Replying to @saraiha3756 Thanks to all the kind people in my comments and all the people making suggestions ❤️ Also, they’re totally right, i wouldnt survive in a war lol #mentalhealthmatters #selfesteem #workingonmyself #workingonmymentalhealth #terriblehaircut #worsthaircutever #insecurities #MickeyFriendsStayTrue #CVSPaperlessChallenge