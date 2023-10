España se suma a la carrera espacial con el lanzamiento de su primer cohete privado

View of the launch of the Spanish MIURA 1 rocket at Medano del Loro, in Mazagon, Spain, taken on October 7, 2023. The Spanish rocket PLD Space's MIURA 1 has been successfully launched, reaching the state of ingravity. It is the first private rocket to be launched in Europe and was developed entirely in Spain by the Alicante company PLD Space. The purpose of this rocket is to gather as much information as possible regarding aspects of design, processes, and technology that will be used later in the construction of MIURA 5, currently under development. When it completes its mission, a PLD Space team will collect the rocket in the Atlantic Ocean. (Photo by CRISTINA QUICLER / AFP) | Foto: AFP