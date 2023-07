Esta es la historia del habitante de calle más rico del planeta

#india #interesting facts #mumbai #delhi #indialatest #indian #scammer This is Bharat Jain, the richest beggar in the world, who can still be found begging on the streets of Mumbai. He has gathered a net worth of nearly 1 million dollars, earned entirely from begging, with monthly earnings between $750 to $1,000. Jain isn't just a beggar; he's also a property owner. He owns a two-bedroom apartment in Mumbai, valued at $145,000, and two rental shops in Thane that bring in $400 a month. He is commonly seen begging at busy places like the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station and Azad Maidan. While most people work. 12-14 hours a day and might not even earn $10, Jain manages to collect between $25 to $35 every day in just 10 to 12 hours, all due to the kindness of people. What's your take on him - an entrepreneur or a scammer? share your thoughts in the comments