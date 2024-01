Las historias de habitantes de Kiev que perdieron sus hogares por ataques rusos

Firefighters work in a multi-storey residential building destroyed by a missile attack in central Kyiv, on January 2, 2024, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Russian strikes on Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed at least five people. Russian President Vladimir Putin on January 1, 2024 vowed to intensify strikes on Ukraine. The military campaign has dragged on for nearly two years. (Photo by Genya SAVILOV / AFP) | Foto: AFP