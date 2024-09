Nicolás Maduro: Estas son las imágenes de la incautación del avión del dictador venezolano

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 900EX private jet, after being seized by US law enforcement officials is seen in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. United States officials moved to take the aircraft, a Dassault Falcon 900EX private jet used by Maduro and members of his government, with the Justice Department saying the jet was "illegally purchased." (Photo by Miguel GUTIERREZ / AFP) | Foto: AFP