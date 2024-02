Tribunal en Perú niega detención domiciliaria al expresidente Fujimori y no podrá salir del país, acusado como autor intelectual de una masacre

Alberto Fujimori ex presidente del Perú sale de prisión juntos a sus hijo Keiko y Kenji. Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori, 85, center, is driven out of prison by his children Keiko, center right, and Kenji, center left, after being released from prison in Callao, Peru, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023. The country's constitutional court ordered an immediate humanitarian release on Tuesday for the former leader who was serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses. (AP Photo/Martin Mejia) | Foto: AP