¿A quiénes debe pagar el abogado Giuliani por acusación de amaño en las elecciones de Estados Unidos en 2020?

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 19: Rudolph Giuliani, attorney for President Donald Trump, conducts a news conference at the Republican National Committee on lawsuits regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Trump attorneys Jenna Ellis, left,and Sydney Powell, also appear. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) | Foto: CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag