Este es el reto viral que tiene en alerta a la policía de Florida: adolescentes podrían terminar muertos

🚪𝐁𝐞𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐢𝐜𝐤 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞🚪



On July 18, 2025, at 10:41 p.m., deputies responded to a home in Riverview where they learned five unknown juvenile suspects were walking around the neighborhood. Two of the juveniles approached a residence, and… pic.twitter.com/2sqHYiNDLY