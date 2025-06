Video: pasajera ebria causa caos extremo en un vuelo: arrancó cabello, insultó y terminó arrestada

🚨#WATCH: As a Drunken Southwest passenger causes epic meltdown on camera, with hair-pulling, screaming, and total chaos



📌#Queens | #NewYork ⁰

Watch as Absolute chaos erupted mid-flight as 32-year-old Leanna Perry, a drunken Southwest Airlines passenger, unleashed a wild,… pic.twitter.com/Aewuf6fwwq