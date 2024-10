Justicia europea toma importante decisión sobre el juicio al expresidente de Volkswagen, Martin Winterkorn, por el ‘dieselgate’

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 09: Chairman of the board of Voklswagen Martin Winterkorn presented the new Sportsvan during the Group night at the international motor show IAA (Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung) on September 9, 2013 in Frankfurt am Main, Germany. The world's biggest motor show, the IAA, is running from September 12 to 22, 2013 (Photo by Thorsten Wagner/Getty Images) | Foto: Getty Images