¿Qué hay detrás de las pandillas de caníbales en Haití? ‘Barbecue’ es el líder y tiene en jaque a ese país

Armed gang leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier and his men are seen in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, March 5,2024. Haiti's police academy came under attack by an armed gang on March 5, as the tiny Caribbean nation fell into deeper isolation in the wake of an assault on the airport and a deadly prison breakout. The attack on the academy, where more than 800 cadets are training, was repelled after the arrival of reinforcements, said Lionel Lazarre of the Haitian police union. The gangs say they want to overthrow the disputed prime minister, Ariel Henry, who was out of the country at the weekend for a trip to Kenya to push for the deployment of a UN-backed multinational police mission to try to stabilize Haiti. (Photo by Clarens SIFFROY / AFP) | Foto: AFP