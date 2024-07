Testigo de ataque a Trump denuncia que había informado a la Policía sobre un sospechoso: “Hay un hombre con un rifle en el techo”

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar) | Foto: AP

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump is assisted by the Secret Service after gunfire rang out during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show in Butler, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 13, 2024. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid | Foto: REUTERS