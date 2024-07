Vladimir Padrino destaca normalidad en jornada electoral y asegura que la FANB garantizará paz por la cual el pueblo se expresó

Hundreds of people are waiting in long lines for the opening of the voting center in San Cristobal, Venezuela, on July 28, 2024. Venezuela is choosing the president of the Republic in elections historically disputed with opposition groups led by Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia and the Chavismo, which has been ruling the country for more than 25 years and is headed by current president Nicolas Maduro. (Photo by Jorge Mantilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images) | Foto: NurPhoto via Getty Images