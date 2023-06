Estados Unidos: un hombre con antecedentes judiciales arrolló a jóvenes causándoles la muerte

Todays Janaza at Dar AlFarooq Center for the 5 sisters ( Sabiriin Ali, Sahra Gesaade,Salma Abdikadir, Sagal Hersi, and Siham Adam) who died in the tragic accident on Friday Morning.



May Allah grant all of them Jannah and give the families beautiful Sabr.



In’Shaa’Allah they… pic.twitter.com/vHUNcUn4t5