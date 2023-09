Macabro crimen en Estados Unidos: detienen a seis “soldados de Cristo” señalados de torturar y asesinar a una mujer

‼️ DEAD BODY IN TRUNK



They call themselves

“SOLDIERS OF CHRIST” lured a girl from Korea to torture, beat and starved her in a basement for weeks😳



The body weighed 70 pounds when it was discovered ‼️



•Juoonhyum Lee, 22, was charged with felony murder, false imprisonment,… pic.twitter.com/W3qPNSPjkf