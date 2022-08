Britney Spears lanzó nuevo sencillo con Elton John, después de su último álbum en 2016

I'm thrilled with the response to #HoldMeCloser I wanted to do a fun, happy summer track so was ecstatic when @britneyspears agreed to be a part of it! She truly is an icon, one of the all-time great pop stars & I love her dearly. I hope you all love it!https://t.co/wMbzKjvP7s pic.twitter.com/kLUsDfGF79