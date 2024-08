Atención: se realizan múltiples arrestos por la muerte del famoso actor de la serie ‘Friends’, Matthew Perry

Cast of "Friends": Matt LeBlanc, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and David Schwimmer (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images) | Foto: Ron Galella Collection via Getty

LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 08: Matthew Perry poses at a photocall for "The End Of Longing", a new play which he wrote and stars in at The Playhouse Theatre, on February 8, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)