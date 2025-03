¿El principio del fin? Inician conversaciones entre Ucrania y EE. UU. para un alto al fuego con Rusia

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2nd L), US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz (L), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha (3rd R), Ukrainian Head of Presidential Office Andriy Yermak (2nd R), and Ukrainian Minister of Defence Rustem Umerovto (R) hold a meeting in Jeddah in the presence of Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan (3L) and National Security Advisor Mosaad bin Mohammad al-Aiban (C) on March 11, 2025. In the Saudi-hosted talks, Ukraine is to present the US with a plan for a partial ceasefire with Russia, hoping to restore support from its key benefactor, which under President Donald Trump has demanded concessions to end the three-year war. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / POOL / AFP) | Foto: AFP