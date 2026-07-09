Tuvo lugar la ceremonia de nominaciones para los premios más relevantes de la televisión estadounidense, los 78 Primetime Emmy Awards, conocidos sencillamente como los Emmy. Y dejaron a un colombiano muy contento. Este es Carlos-Manuel Vesga, que por su rol de Manousos Oviedo en la gran serie Pluribus, de Apple TV, fue nominado a Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática. Toda la suerte para él. Gane o no, está en enorme compañía, como lo demuestran estos
Compartimos aquí los nominados, que incluyen varis series que hemos destacado en nuestras recomendacions, o de las que hemos escrito reseñas y charlas con sus protagonistas (como el caso de Margo’s Got Money Troubles). Es el caso reciente de Widow’s Bay, de ese mismo servicio de streaming, que sumó 87 nominaciones más, que nunca antes. Los dueños del tablero, sin embago, siguen siendo HBO Max, con 122 nominaciones y Netflix, con 111.
En lo que a shows se refiere, The Pitt superó al resto con 25 y la comedia Hacks lo siguió de cerca con 24, ambas de HBO Max. Widow’s Bay y Pluribus sumaron 19 y 18 respectivamente, ambas de Apple TV, mientras que Beef, de Netflix, sumó 16. Entre otros, DTF St. Louis recibió 13 nominaciones, Spider-Noir, 11, y las series The Beast In Me, Fallout y A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, alcanzaron 9.
Compartimos a continuación las nominaciones en las 15 categorías esenciales, entre series dramáticas, de comedia, miniseries y series de antología.
Mejor serie dramática
*The Diplomat • Netflix • A Netflix Series
*The Gilded Age • HBO Max
*A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • HBO Max
*Paradise • Hulu (Disney+)
*Pluribus • Apple TV
*Slow Horses • Apple TV
*Your Friends & Neighbors • Apple TV
Mejor actriz, serie dramática
*The Gilded Age • HBO Max • Carrie Coon (Bertha Russell)
*The Testaments • Hulu • Chase Infiniti (Agnes)
*The Diplomat • Netflix • Keri Russell (Kate Wyler)
*Pluribus • Apple TV • Rhea Seehorn as (Carol Sturka)
*Euphoria • HBO Max • Zendaya (Rue)
Mejor actor, serie dramática
*Paradise • Hulu • 20th Television • Sterling K. Brown (Xavier Collins)
*Slow Horses • Apple TV • Gary Oldman (Jackson Lamb)
*Task • HBO Max • Mark Ruffalo (Tom Brandis)
*The Diplomat • Netflix • Rufus Sewell (Hal Wyler)
*The Pitt • HBO Max • Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch)
Mejor serie de comedia
*Abbott Elementary • ABC (Disney+)
*The Bear • FX/Hulu (Disney+)
*Hacks • HBO Max
*Margo’s Got Money Troubles • Apple TV
*Nobody Wants This • Netflix
*Only Murders In The Building • Hulu (Disney+)
*Shrinking • Apple TV
*Widow’s Bay • Apple TV
Mejor actriz, serie de comedia
*Abbott Elementary • Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues)
*The Bear • FX/Hulu • Ayo Edebiri (Sydney Adamu)
*The Comeback • Lisa Kudrow (Valerie Cherish)
*Hacks • Jean Smart (Deborah Vance)
*Margo’s Got Money Troubles • Elle Fanning (Margo Millet)
Mejor actor, serie de comedia
*Wonder Man • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Simon Williams)
*Rooster • Steve Carell (Greg Russo)
*Widow’s Bay • Matthew Rhys (el Alcalde Tom Loftis)
*Shrinking • Jason Segel (Jimmy)
*Only Murders In The Building • Martin Short (Oliver Putnam)
Mejor miniserie o serie de antología
*All Her Fault • Peacock (Disponible en Prime Video)
*The Beast In Me • Netflix
*Beef • Netflix
*DTF St. Louis • HBO Max
*Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette • FX/Hulu (Disney+)
Mejor actriz, miniserie o serie de antología
*The Beast In Me • Claire Danes (Agatha Wiggs)
*Remarkably Bright Creatures • Netflix • Sally Field (Tova Sullivan)
*Beef • Carey Mulligan (Lindsay)
*Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette • Sarah Pidgeon (Carolyn Bessette)
*All Her Fault • Sarah Snook (Marissa Irvine)
Mejor actor, miniserie o serie de antología
*Bait • Prime Video • Riz Ahmed (Shah Latif)
*Black Rabbit • Netflix • Jason Bateman (Vince Friedkin)
*Monster: The Ed Gein Story • Netflix • Charlie Hunnam (Ed Gein)
*Beef • Oscar Isaac (Josh)
*The Beast In Me • Matthew Rhys (Nile Jarvis)
Mejor actriz de reparto, serie dramática
*The Pitt • HBO Max • Taylor Dearden (Dra. Mel King)
*The Pitt • Fiona Dourif (Dr. Cassie McKay)
*The Diplomat • Netflix • Allison Janney (President Grace Penn)
*The Pitt • Katherine LaNasa (Enfermera jefe, Dana Evans)
*The Pitt • Sepideh Moafi (Dra. Baran Al-Hashimi)
*Paradise • Hulu • Julianne Nicholson (Sinatra)
*Pluribus • Apple TV • Karolina Wydra (Zosia)
Mejor actor de reparto, serie dramática
*The Pitt • Patrick Ball (Dr. Frank Langdon)
*The Morning Show • Apple TV • Billy Crudup (Cory Ellison)
*The Pitt • Shawn Hatosy (Dr. Jack Abbot)
*The Pitt • Gerran Howell (Dr. Dennis Whitaker)
*Slow Horses • Apple TV • Jack Lowden (River Cartwright)
*Task • HBO Max • Tom Pelphrey (Robbie Prendergrast)
*Pluribus • Apple TV • Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Manousos Oviedo)
Mejor actriz de reparto, serie de comedia
*Widow’s Bay • Dale Dickey (Rosemary)
*Hacks • Hannah Einbinder (Ava Daniels)
*Abbott Elementary •Janelle James (Ava Coleman)
*Widow’s Bay • Kate O’Flynn (Patricia)
*Margo’s Got Money Troubles • Michelle Pfeiffer (Shyanne Millet)
*Hacks • Megan Stalter (Kayla Schaeffer)
*Shrinking • Jessica Williams (Gaby)
Mejor actor de reparto, serie de comedia
*The Four Seasons • Netflix • Colman Domingo (Danny)
*Hacks • Paul W. Downs (Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.)
*Shrinking • Harrison Ford (Paul)
*Margo’s Got Money Troubles • Nick Offerman (Jinx Millet)
*Widow’s Bay • Stephen Root (Wyck)
*Shrinking • Michael Urie (Brian)
*Abbott Elementary • Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie)
Mejor actriz de reparto, miniserie o serie de antología
*DTF St. Louis • HBO Max • Linda Cardellini (Carol Love-Smernitch)
*All Her Fault • Dakota Fanning (Jenny Kaminski)
*Monster: The Ed Gein Story • Laurie Metcalf (Augusta Gein)
*DTF St. Louis • Joy Sunday (Detective Jodie Plumb)
*Beef • Netflix • Youn Yuh-jung (Chairwoman Park)
*Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette • Constance Zimmer (Ann Marie Messina)
Mejor actor de reparto, miniserie o serie de antología
*DTF St. Louis • Jason Bateman (Clark Forrest)
*Half Man • HBO Max • Richard Gadd (Ruben)
*DTF St. Louis • David Harbour (Floyd Smernitch)
*DTF St. Louis • Richard Jenkins (Detective Donoghue Homer)
*Beef • Charles Melton (Austin)
*Death By Lightning • Netflix • Nick Offerman (Chester Arthur)