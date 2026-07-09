Tuvo lugar la ceremonia de nominaciones para los premios más relevantes de la televisión estadounidense, los 78 Primetime Emmy Awards, conocidos sencillamente como los Emmy. Y dejaron a un colombiano muy contento. Este es Carlos-Manuel Vesga, que por su rol de Manousos Oviedo en la gran serie Pluribus, de Apple TV, fue nominado a Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática. Toda la suerte para él. Gane o no, está en enorme compañía, como lo demuestran estos

Compartimos aquí los nominados, que incluyen varis series que hemos destacado en nuestras recomendacions, o de las que hemos escrito reseñas y charlas con sus protagonistas (como el caso de Margo’s Got Money Troubles). Es el caso reciente de Widow’s Bay, de ese mismo servicio de streaming, que sumó 87 nominaciones más, que nunca antes. Los dueños del tablero, sin embago, siguen siendo HBO Max, con 122 nominaciones y Netflix, con 111.

‘El Caballero de los Siete Reinos’ es una mirada épica al hombre común de Westeros, en HBO Max. Foto: Steffan Hill/HBO

‘El Caballero de los Siete Reinos’: esta mirada épica al hombre común de Westeros brilla en HBO Max

En lo que a shows se refiere, The Pitt superó al resto con 25 y la comedia Hacks lo siguió de cerca con 24, ambas de HBO Max. Widow’s Bay y Pluribus sumaron 19 y 18 respectivamente, ambas de Apple TV, mientras que Beef, de Netflix, sumó 16. Entre otros, DTF St. Louis recibió 13 nominaciones, Spider-Noir, 11, y las series The Beast In Me, Fallout y A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms, alcanzaron 9.

Compartimos a continuación las nominaciones en las 15 categorías esenciales, entre series dramáticas, de comedia, miniseries y series de antología.

Mejor serie dramática

*The Diplomat • Netflix • A Netflix Series

*The Gilded Age • HBO Max

*A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms • HBO Max

*Paradise • Hulu (Disney+)

*Pluribus • Apple TV

*Slow Horses • Apple TV

*Your Friends & Neighbors • Apple TV

Gary Oldman es Jackson Lamb en 'Slow Horses'. Muchos dicen que es el mejor papel de su carrera (y eso es mucho decir). Foto: APPLE TV+

Mejor actriz, serie dramática

*The Gilded Age • HBO Max • Carrie Coon (Bertha Russell)

*The Testaments • Hulu • Chase Infiniti (Agnes)

*The Diplomat • Netflix • Keri Russell (Kate Wyler)

*Pluribus • Apple TV • Rhea Seehorn as (Carol Sturka)

*Euphoria • HBO Max • Zendaya (Rue)

Rhea Seehorn y Karolina Wydra en 'Pluribus'. Ambas fueron nominadas por sus roles bajo la escritura y comando de Vince Gilligan Foto: cortesía Apple TV

Mejor actor, serie dramática

*Paradise • Hulu • 20th Television • Sterling K. Brown (Xavier Collins)

*Slow Horses • Apple TV • Gary Oldman (Jackson Lamb)

*Task • HBO Max • Mark Ruffalo (Tom Brandis)

*The Diplomat • Netflix • Rufus Sewell (Hal Wyler)

*The Pitt • HBO Max • Noah Wyle (Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch)

Noah Wyle encarna al Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch en 'The Pitt'. Ya ganó el Emmy 2025, y quizá repita. Foto: Warrick Page/MAX

Mejor serie de comedia

*Abbott Elementary • ABC (Disney+)

*The Bear • FX/Hulu (Disney+)

*Hacks • HBO Max

*Margo’s Got Money Troubles • Apple TV

*Nobody Wants This • Netflix

*Only Murders In The Building • Hulu (Disney+)

*Shrinking • Apple TV

*Widow’s Bay • Apple TV

Jean Smart, protagonista de la serie 'Hacks', de HBO Max. Foto: WireImage

Mejor actriz, serie de comedia

*Abbott Elementary • Quinta Brunson (Janine Teagues)

*The Bear • FX/Hulu • Ayo Edebiri (Sydney Adamu)

*The Comeback • Lisa Kudrow (Valerie Cherish)

*Hacks • Jean Smart (Deborah Vance)

*Margo’s Got Money Troubles • Elle Fanning (Margo Millet)

Elle Fanning es Margo Millet en 'Margo’s Got Money Troubles'. Foto: AppleTV

‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’: Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer y la maternidad soltera en la era de OnlyFans

Mejor actor, serie de comedia

*Wonder Man • Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Simon Williams)

*Rooster • Steve Carell (Greg Russo)

*Widow’s Bay • Matthew Rhys (el Alcalde Tom Loftis)

*Shrinking • Jason Segel (Jimmy)

*Only Murders In The Building • Martin Short (Oliver Putnam)

Yahya Adbul-Mateen II es Simon Williams en 'Wonder Man', una serie que mejora capítulo a capítulo. Foto: Suzanne Tenner / Marvel Television

‘Wonder Man’: actuaciones excepcionales de Ben Kinglsey y Yahya Abdul-Mateen II elevan este estreno de Marvel

Mejor miniserie o serie de antología

*All Her Fault • Peacock (Disponible en Prime Video)

*The Beast In Me • Netflix

*Beef • Netflix

*DTF St. Louis • HBO Max

*Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette • FX/Hulu (Disney+)

Mejor actriz, miniserie o serie de antología

*The Beast In Me • Claire Danes (Agatha Wiggs)

*Remarkably Bright Creatures • Netflix • Sally Field (Tova Sullivan)

*Beef • Carey Mulligan (Lindsay)

*Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette • Sarah Pidgeon (Carolyn Bessette)

*All Her Fault • Sarah Snook (Marissa Irvine)

Mejor actor, miniserie o serie de antología

*Bait • Prime Video • Riz Ahmed (Shah Latif)

*Black Rabbit • Netflix • Jason Bateman (Vince Friedkin)

*Monster: The Ed Gein Story • Netflix • Charlie Hunnam (Ed Gein)

*Beef • Oscar Isaac (Josh)

*The Beast In Me • Matthew Rhys (Nile Jarvis)

Oscar Isaac interpretó a Josh en 'Beef', segunda temporada. Foto: COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Mejor actriz de reparto, serie dramática

*The Pitt • HBO Max • Taylor Dearden (Dra. Mel King)

*The Pitt • Fiona Dourif (Dr. Cassie McKay)

*The Diplomat • Netflix • Allison Janney (President Grace Penn)

*The Pitt • Katherine LaNasa (Enfermera jefe, Dana Evans)

*The Pitt • Sepideh Moafi (Dra. Baran Al-Hashimi)

*Paradise • Hulu • Julianne Nicholson (Sinatra)

*Pluribus • Apple TV • Karolina Wydra (Zosia)

Robby asiste a la sesión de entrenamiento de Al-Hashimi y le da la bienvenida a The Pitt. Foto: Warrick Page/MAX

Oda al personal de enfermería, al personal médico, pero también a los pacientes, inspirada en ‘The Pitt’

Mejor actor de reparto, serie dramática

*The Pitt • Patrick Ball (Dr. Frank Langdon)

*The Morning Show • Apple TV • Billy Crudup (Cory Ellison)

*The Pitt • Shawn Hatosy (Dr. Jack Abbot)

*The Pitt • Gerran Howell (Dr. Dennis Whitaker)

*Slow Horses • Apple TV • Jack Lowden (River Cartwright)

*Task • HBO Max • Tom Pelphrey (Robbie Prendergrast)

*Pluribus • Apple TV • Carlos-Manuel Vesga (Manousos Oviedo)

Carlos-Manuel Vesga es Manousos Oviedo en 'Pluribus', de Vince Gilligan, en Apple TV. Foto: Apple TV

Manousos Oviedo, el personaje de Pluribus que puso a Carlos-Manuel Vesga en los ojos del planeta

Mejor actriz de reparto, serie de comedia

*Widow’s Bay • Dale Dickey (Rosemary)

*Hacks • Hannah Einbinder (Ava Daniels)

*Abbott Elementary •Janelle James (Ava Coleman)

*Widow’s Bay • Kate O’Flynn (Patricia)

*Margo’s Got Money Troubles • Michelle Pfeiffer (Shyanne Millet)

*Hacks • Megan Stalter (Kayla Schaeffer)

*Shrinking • Jessica Williams (Gaby)

La química entre estas dos experimentadas actrices (Fanning actúa desde niña, Michelle Pfeiffer es un ícono) y sus personajes, ambas madres solteras, es la gasolina de la serie. Foto: AppleTV

Mejor actor de reparto, serie de comedia

*The Four Seasons • Netflix • Colman Domingo (Danny)

*Hacks • Paul W. Downs (Jimmy Lusaque, Jr.)

*Shrinking • Harrison Ford (Paul)

*Margo’s Got Money Troubles • Nick Offerman (Jinx Millet)

*Widow’s Bay • Stephen Root (Wyck)

*Shrinking • Michael Urie (Brian)

*Abbott Elementary • Tyler James Williams (Gregory Eddie)

'Widow's Bay' ve a sus dos de sus actores (Matthew Rhys y Stephen Root) merecidamente nominados. Foto: Apple TV

Mejor actriz de reparto, miniserie o serie de antología

*DTF St. Louis • HBO Max • Linda Cardellini (Carol Love-Smernitch)

*All Her Fault • Dakota Fanning (Jenny Kaminski)

*Monster: The Ed Gein Story • Laurie Metcalf (Augusta Gein)

*DTF St. Louis • Joy Sunday (Detective Jodie Plumb)

*Beef • Netflix • Youn Yuh-jung (Chairwoman Park)

*Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette • Constance Zimmer (Ann Marie Messina)

'DTF St. Louis' reúne grandes actuaciones en torno a un guion que va atrapando más y más. Jason Bateman y David Harbour fueron nominados. Foto: HBO Max

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Mejor actor de reparto, miniserie o serie de antología

*DTF St. Louis • Jason Bateman (Clark Forrest)

*Half Man • HBO Max • Richard Gadd (Ruben)

*DTF St. Louis • David Harbour (Floyd Smernitch)

*DTF St. Louis • Richard Jenkins (Detective Donoghue Homer)

*Beef • Charles Melton (Austin)

*Death By Lightning • Netflix • Nick Offerman (Chester Arthur)