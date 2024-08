Los niños perdidos en Bogotá: conmovedor reportaje de la AFP sobre esta tragedia silenciosa. “No quiero que llegue la noche”

Luisa Fernanda Cuellar, mother of Yesika Lopez Cuellar, holds images of her daughter in Bogota on August 22, 2024. A month ago Yesika Lopez, 14, left school in Bogota and met an older man she apparently met on social media. She never reappeared, as is increasingly the case with hundreds of children in the Colombian capital. (Photo by Alejandro Martinez / AFP) / TO GO WITH AFP STORY By Lancelot ARRIGHI | Foto: AFP