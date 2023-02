Mujer que pedía alcohol hizo que un vuelo aterrizara de emergencia, ¿qué pasó?

UNRULY PASSENGER: 36YO Tiffany Miles of Washington, DC is in custody in Raleigh tonight after an altercation on an @AmericanAir flight.



Passengers helped flight crews to restrain Miles until the flight landed at @RDUAirport. @JoshChapinABC11 live at 11 with details. pic.twitter.com/nbn9cDVcQn